Tiffany Ready for Christmas

Tiffany’s Campaign Ahead of the Shopping Season.

Just in time for Christmas, Tiffany & Co. launches its Holiday 2025 campaign. Given the target audience—Christmas shopping—the title is unsurprising: Love Is a Gift. The images feature Global House Ambassador, American actress and former model with British citizenship, Anya Taylor-Joy. The campaign was shot in Los Angeles and includes a video directed by Jonas Lindstroem, along with a series of shots by Carlijn Jacobs.

In the video, from New York, Tiffany & Co.’s hometown, the actress travels to London, Tokyo, and then back to the Big Apple. The jewelry, with its classic Tiffany Blue Box wrapped in a white ribbon ready to hold it, co-stars alongside the HardWear, Lock, T, and Knot collections worn by Anya and creations from the new Bird on a Rock collection.

