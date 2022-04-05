









Vision & Virtuosity: can you define Tiffany’s work, which has lasted for almost two centuries, like this? The American Maison, now part of the LVMH group, thinks so and has organized an exhibition that arrives at the Saatchi Gallery in London. On display are over 400 items from the Maison’s archives: for lovers of the brand it is an opportunity to see pieces that have entered the history of jewelry up close.



The collection documents Tiffany’s work from its founding in New York City (in 1837) to today. High jewelery with historical pieces, the famous Tiffany shop windows and the recently acquired Empire Diamond of over 80 carats, up to important memorabilia of popular culture such as the original screenplay of the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Vision & Virtuosity tells the extraordinary story of one of the oldest luxury jewelers, through its nearly 200-year history of pioneering creativity, legendary craftsmanship and sourcing of the world’s most extraordinary diamonds and precious stones. This exhibition perfectly captures our long heritage of combining tradition and modernity. We are thrilled to share the world of Tiffany & Co. and our unique style in fine jewelry with London.

Anthony Ledru, President and Chief Executive Officer, of Tiffany & Co

The exhibition is divided into seven stages. Each explores different themes that have influenced the life of the Maison: from the work of the founder, Charles Lewis Tiffany, to the jewels of designers such as Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti. There is also a section dedicated to the Blue Book high jewelery collection, a room centered on Tiffany’s legacy in the world of love, with the iconic solitaire ring featuring Tiffany Setting in 1886 (which has six thin prongs instead of four). Finally, space for the film that contributed to the myth, Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and great diamond-based creations, including the aforementioned 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

From the beginning, Tiffany & Co. has held a unique position within the culture. Vision & Virtuosity celebrates the House’s most important moments, showcases its incredible archives and illustrates why Tiffany & Co. is such an iconic brand.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President, Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co

The exhibition catalog, available in two formats, contains images with the creations of Louis Comfort Tiffany and Gene Moore, as well as Jean Schlumberger, Elsa Peretti, Paloma Picasso, John Loring and many other designers. With a foreword by Andre Leon Talley and a text by Vivienne Becker, the 160-page volume is published by Assouline New York and will be available in the exhibition’s gift shop and at the Tiffany store on Old Bond Street in London, starting June 10. 2022.

Vision & Virtuosity

London, June 10-August 19, 2022

Saatchi Gallery

Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Rd

Tickets available starting May 2, 2022 on the Tiffany & Co. Exhibition app (iOS and Google Play), or directly at the exhibition

