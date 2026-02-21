A video celebrates the HardWear by Tiffany collection worn by the Italian actress.

Milan has become one of the wealthiest cities in Italy and has long been the capital of fashion and design. Now, the city is also the perfect backdrop for a Tiffany & Co. advertising campaign. A video, “Draw the Line,” stars actress and Tiffany House Ambassador Matilda De Angelis, wearing the HardWear by Tiffany jewelry collection. Much of the film was shot in the Galleria Meravigli, not far from Piazza Duomo and the jewelry brand’s new boutique in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. The video, directed by Lorenzo Gironi and Ivano Mansueto, interweaves images of Milan’s architecture with close-ups of the HardWear jewelry worn by the actress.



The video plays on the connections between three different characters: Matilda, Milan, and HardWear. Matilda’s unique sensibility and presence reflect the inner strength and resilience embodied in HardWear jewelry. At the same time, Matilda embodies the very spirit of the city that surrounds her. Her heart beats to the rhythm of Milan, her elegance reflects its grandeur, her spirit pays homage to the passion and ingenuity of its inhabitants. As the video progresses, the intrinsic strength that unites Matilda, Milan, and HardWear becomes clear.

Ivano Mansueto



Inspired by a 1962 bracelet held in the Maison’s archives, the HardWear by Tiffany collection was inspired by another city: New York City. In a series of images accompanying the campaign, shot by photographer Giuseppe Vaccaro, Matilda wears HardWear creations, including a yellow gold micro link ring, a rose gold watch with pavé diamonds and white mother-of-pearl, and yellow gold mesh earrings with pavé diamonds.

