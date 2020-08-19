Tiffany makes diamonds traceable











Ethically correct jewelry: it is a need that is increasingly requested by those who buy a precious object. In short, gold and diamonds must not come from mines that ruin the environment or exploit those who work there. With this premise, in October Tiffany & Co. will take a further step forward in terms of diamond traceability. The jewelry giant that passed under the insignia of the French group LVMH will disclose the entire processing path of its recently procured individually registered diamonds (starting from 0.18 carats).



In practice, those who buy a Tiffany jewel with diamonds will also know the country in which each stone is worked and mounted. This transparency, Tiffany points out, represents a first in the sector and follows what was announced a year ago, namely that the company would become the first luxury jeweler globally to indicate the origin (region or countries of origin) of its registered diamonds individually.



Today, our commitment to diamond traceability takes it one step further. Our customers deserve to know that a Tiffany diamond meets the highest standards, not only in terms of quality, but also in terms of environmental and social responsibility. We believe that diamond traceability is the best way to guarantee both.

Anisa Kamadoli Costa, Chief Sustainability Officer of Tiffany & Co



Information relating to the region or country of origin, the place where each diamond was cut, polished, graded and certified and then mounted on a piece of jewelry, will be shared with customers for each newly procured individually registered diamond (obviously this is not is possible for jewelry made in the past). This information may be disclosed by any Tiffany & Co. expert and will also be contained within the Tiffany Diamond Certificate.



Among the luxury jewelers on a global level, adds the American Maison, Tiffany & Co. is the only brand to own and manage five diamond processing laboratories around the world, where over 1,500 artisans work to enhance the maximum brilliance. scattering and sparkling of the stones, not just the carat weight. Thanks to these proprietary laboratories in Belgium, Mauritius, Botswana, Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as the Tiffany Gemological Laboratory in New York and five jewelry manufacturing laboratories in North America, the company is able to guarantee that its standards are met. superlatives.

Telling the Tiffany diamond processing journey reflects decades of investment in our supply chain. Among the luxury jewelers, Tiffany is the only one to directly source rough diamonds extracted in a responsible way, to work and mount such diamonds, respecting its own standards in its own laboratories.

