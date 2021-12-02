









It is called cultural shock: it is the bewilderment that travelers feel when they come into contact with uses or foods that are very far from those to which they are accustomed. Perhaps the same surprise will be experienced by Tiffany’s customers in the face of the yellow color that is pairing the famous, classic, famous blue of the Maison. In fact, Tiffany & Co has created an art installation to accompany the claim of the new Yellow is the New Blue advertising campaign, integrated throughout the two-story boutique in Miami, Florida, together with the Tiffany Diamond Bar. Yellow is the New Blue is on display in the city’s Design District store from 30 November to 5 December. Perhaps it will serve to record customers’ reactions to the new color.

In addition to Yellow is the New Blue, Tiffany & Co. will continue to expand the global About Love campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z. On November 29, Tiffany screened the campaign video on the facade of the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel, with a live symphony orchestra accompanying Beyoncé’s cover of Moon River. Not only that: Tiffany & Co. illuminated major Miami buildings at the same time, but this time in the classic Tiffany Blue, including the Downtown Towers, Paramount World Center, Bank of America Tower, Carlyle Hotel and Cardozo Hotel.













