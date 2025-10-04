A special evening in Paris for the launch of the Bird on a Rock by Tiffany collection.

To launch the Bird on a Rock by Tiffany collection, which reimagined variations of the famous jewel designed half a century ago by Jean Schlumberger, inspired by the creativity of Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry, the American fashion house (owned by French luxury watchmaker LVMH) hosted a dinner at Le Grand Café in Paris. The menu featured actresses and models wearing the collection’s jewels. The evening was hosted by Tiffany & Co. with Lauren Santo Domingo, an American entrepreneur, magazine publisher, socialite, and co-founder and Chief Brand Officer of the Moda Operandi marketplace.



The pieces have been worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (British supermodel and actress), Camille Cotton (French actress), Laura Harrier (American actress and model), Aimee Song (American fashion blogger and stylist), Emma Chamberlain (American YouTuber), Natalia Bryant (actress and daughter of basketball star Kobe Bryant), Kelly Piquet (Brazilian model, columnist, blogger, and public relations professional), Alton Mason, Paloma Elsesser (American model), and others.



The collection includes two high jewelry sets, as well as the first-ever high jewelry version of Bird on a Rock—a new chapter for one of Tiffany’s most iconic motifs.





