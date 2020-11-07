Tiffany adopts thanksgiving day











Thanksgiving Day (Thanksgiving Day) is a holiday of Christian origin observed in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November, while in Canada it is celebrated on the second Monday of October. It is a traditional celebration as a sign of gratitude to God for the harvest and for what was received during the year, although it has now lost its religious significance for many Americans. In any case, Tiffany has decided to take the echo of this holiday outside the US border.



The company, about to pass under the banner of the LVMH group, has decided to transform Thanksgiving into Giving Thanks. In all Tiffany & Co stores in Italy, it will therefore be possible to customize a selection of jewelry with an engraving designed exclusively for Tiffany & Co. by the Milanese artist Gio Pastori. Symbols such as arrows, stars, hearts and smiles, created by the Milanese artist are transformed into a secret language, designed to represent Life, Love, Happiness, Family, Passion, Music, Friends.



The jewels available for engraving are pendants, rings and bracelets from the Tiffany Charms, Modern Keys, Tiffany 1837 Makers, Tiffany City Hardwear and other unisex models. But there is also an aspect dedicated to the feeling of gratitude: Tiffany & Co. Italia will support The Circle Italia Onlus, an association that supports women living in difficulty in the world founded by Annie Lennox in 2008. The Giving Thanks initiative is available in all Tiffany & Co. stores in Italy from November 5th to the end of December 2020.To overcome the inconvenient obstacle of the mini lockdown, in Milan jewels can be chosen and purchased from home by contacting the number +39 02 8909 4202.

















