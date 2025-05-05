Collana in oro rosa con diamanti, madreperla e rubellite
Collana in oro rosa con diamanti, madreperla e rubellite

Tiaré Flowers for Roberto Coin

High jewelry by Roberto Coin, who with the Tiaré collection flies from Venice to the islands of Tahiti. The oceanic country that enchanted Paul Gaugin continues to exert a special fascination in the Western imagination. Tahitian women enchant visitors with a garland of white and pink flowers: it is the fragrant Gardenia taitensis, or Tahitian gardenia, also called tiaré. A curiosity: in ancient Polynesian culture, the flower, if worn in the left ear, signaled an engaged or married girl, while in the right ear, a single girl. In any case, these tropical flowers inspired the collection

Anelli in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti, rubellite e madreperla
Rose gold ring with diamonds, mother of pearl and rubellite

The beauty of the Polynesian flower inspired Roberto Coin: it is an exclusive collection, just like the history of this flower. The jewels are made with gold that intersects with mother-of-pearl, diamonds and rubellite creating a corolla of colors that recall those of natural flowers. The stones play between voluptuous cabochon shapes and vertiginous cuts. The candor of mother-of-pearl alternates with the depth of rubellite.

Orecchini con diamanti e rubellite
Diamond and rubellite earrings
Orecchini in oro rosa con diamanti, madreperla e rubellite
Rose gold earrings with diamonds, mother of pearl and rubellite
Bracciale in oro rosa con diamanti, madreperla e rubellite
Rose gold bracelet with diamonds, mother of pearl and rubellite
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti, madreperla e rubellite
Rose gold ring with diamonds, mother of pearl and rubellite

