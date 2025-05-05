High jewelry by Roberto Coin, who with the Tiaré collection flies from Venice to the islands of Tahiti. The oceanic country that enchanted Paul Gaugin continues to exert a special fascination in the Western imagination. Tahitian women enchant visitors with a garland of white and pink flowers: it is the fragrant Gardenia taitensis, or Tahitian gardenia, also called tiaré. A curiosity: in ancient Polynesian culture, the flower, if worn in the left ear, signaled an engaged or married girl, while in the right ear, a single girl. In any case, these tropical flowers inspired the collection

The beauty of the Polynesian flower inspired Roberto Coin: it is an exclusive collection, just like the history of this flower. The jewels are made with gold that intersects with mother-of-pearl, diamonds and rubellite creating a corolla of colors that recall those of natural flowers. The stones play between voluptuous cabochon shapes and vertiginous cuts. The candor of mother-of-pearl alternates with the depth of rubellite.