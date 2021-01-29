Three rings for Valentine’s Day by Live Diamonds











In the United States, lab-grown diamond sales now account for 1.5% of total diamond purchases at specialty jewelry retailers (stores such as Kay Jewelers and Tiffany, specializing in fine jewelry). In short, synthetic diamonds are still a market niche, but their diffusion is expanding, also thanks to two factors. The first is that these diamonds created in ultra-technological factories are considered environmentally friendly even if, in truth, they need an enormous amount of energy to be produced. The second factor is, however, the price, which is lower than the stones extracted in the mine.



The Live Diamonds line by Morellato, for example, summarizes these two characteristics: it offers jewelry with diamonds created in the laboratory considered ecological and, of course, a very competitive price. For Valentine’s Day, for example, Live Diamonds proposes a solitaire in white gold with a Valentino setting and a diamond of 0.30 carats at 899 euros, a solitaire in white gold with a four-prong setting and diamond, also of 0.30 carats at 849 euros. and an eternity-type ring in white gold and diamonds for 1.12 carats at € 1,199.





















