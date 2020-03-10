Three novelties for spring from Opsobjects











Opsobjects, simple and imaginative bijoux company, presents for spring 2020 three different lines. The Precious collection consists of small geometric charms lit by white or colored crystals, which hang from the thin chains of the bracelets and necklaces. They are inspired by the amulets and stylized forms of the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt, but also (with a strange mix) by art nouveau. They are made of silver, with gold or rose gold plating. Prices: bracelets 30 euros, necklace 44 euros.



The Glitter Chain collection instead evokes rock atmospheres, with coarse-link silver chains that recall the metal style, but with a symbol inside: heart, a star, a butterfly or a four-leaf clover in rose gold studded and glitter. Price: bracelets at 29 euros.



The third collection, Pearl Coin, has the iridescent shades of mother of pearl, in a pendant placed in the center of the necklaces or bracelets and combined with a heart or a luminescent star. To be chosen in silver or rosé gold, to be worn also as a pendant. Prices: bracelets 39 euros, necklace 44 euros.













