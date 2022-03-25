









Bijoux without brakes: Opsobjects launches a series of novelties for jewelry lovers at super affordable prices. Simple accessories, which can also adapt to the daily rhythm of those who work. One of the novelties is the Elizabeth line, inspired by an actress (Elizabeth Taylor) and a queen (Elizabeth II). Necklaces and earrings are made of brass, with 24 carat yellow gold plating. The necklace and bracelet are characterized by rectangular links, with a rough finish. The pendant is a pearl, the pendant earrings are made up of a single link to which the pearl is attached.



Another new entry is Fable Pearls, with bijoux that are characterized by the presence of chains of different shapes and types, combined with pearls. The bracelets (29 euros) and necklaces (34 euros) are made up of two different chains. All the jewels of the Fable Pearls line are in polished steel, in a natural version with yellow gold PVD treatment.The Love Spheres jewelry line is instead made up of bracelets (34 euros) and necklaces (39 euros). The bijoux are composed of small semiprecious spheres in different colors, interspersed from time to time with steel hearts. The spheres are white, a symbol of purity and whiteness, with steel hearts interspersed with them, or with pink gold or yellow gold PVD treatment.