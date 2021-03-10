Three necklaces for Mabina



Colored necklaces for spring 2021. Mabina, a Milanese jewelry brand at an affordable price, offers them. The necklaces are three, made of 925 rose silver, multicolored crystals and agate, and have different lengths. The pink links of the necklace proposed in the length of 90 centimeters (price: 49 euros) leave room for small silver spheres, followed two by two by faceted glass drops, which play with light and refractions.



The necklace is also proposed in the length of 45 centimeters (price: 36 euros), with small color variations between the multicolor glass drops joined by the pink silver chain. There is also a necklace in the 1 meter long version (price: 95 euros), made with multicolored agate in small spheres. Also in this necklace, the thin pink silver links alternate. Mabina Gioielli, founded in 1999, specializes in 925 silver jewelry.

















