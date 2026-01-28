Collezione Zodiaco, Van Cleef & Arpels
The Zodiac Signs of Van Cleef & Arpels

The Maison presents a series of bracelets and pendant necklaces inspired by the 12 signs of astrology.

Almost no jewelry house can escape the allure of the zodiac signs. This is also true for Van Cleef & Arpels, which has featured the zodiac theme in its collections since the 1950s. Because much of humanity doesn’t question whether the influence of stars millions of light-years away makes sense or not, but rather loves to attribute aspects of personality and even part of destiny to distant constellations. Astrology is also a comfortable refuge from life’s uncertainties, perhaps adopted as a sign of recognition through a piece of jewelry.

Bracciale Zodiaque Aquarii (Acquario) in oro giallo
Zodiac Aquarius (Aquarius) Bracelet in Yellow Gold

Today, Van Cleef & Arpels continues its zodiac tradition with new interpretations: white gold pendants and bracelets. The jewels are naturally crafted with the iconic figures representing the 12 Western astrological signs and pay homage to the colorful pendants designed by Van Cleef & Arpels in the 1970s. The long necklaces are adorned with motifs on both sides, like a three-dimensional painting. Crafted in a style reminiscent of Art Deco compositions, they feature animals and characters depicted in the foreground and in relief, while elements evoking fire, air, water, or earth are depicted in the background. A selection of ornamental stones adds the finishing touch.
Bracciale Capricorno in oro giallo
Capricorn Bracelet in Yellow Gold (Back)

Ciondolo Acquario in oro bianco
Aquarius Pendant in White Gold
Ciondolo Scorpione in oro giallo
Scorpio Pendant in Yellow Gold

Orecchini in bronzo raffiguranti fiori di gelsomino indossati
