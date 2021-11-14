









Young, with many aspirations and the desire to break into the fashion industry that has accompanied her since, in 2013, she participated as a stylist and model in a fashion show organized at school: Sara Florio has always had a passion for clothing and its surroundings. But with their own creations. So after working for a few years in a textile company near Vicenza, where she lives and works, she tried to create a clothing line herself. They were the first steps of a young woman with a great desire to make her debut early.



In 2017 the turning point: the designer opted for jewelry, the traditional sector of the area around Vicenza. This is how Flonia was born, which unlike many other companies in the goldsmith district, boasts an unprecedented specialization: porcelain. Flonia, in fact, is a made in Italy jewelry brand that offers pieces made of hand-painted porcelain and brass with gold plating. In spite of what those who are not familiar with it might think, porcelain is not an easy material to use. Symbol of the small brand is a pendant in the shape of a small hand, which in the past also had a superstitious meaning. Alongside golden brass and porcelain, small freshwater pearls are also used.















