The young gold of GiòElle











It is called GióElle and is a brand owned by Giordini, one of the major Italian goldsmith companies, active in the Arezzo district (Tuscany). The head of the company, Giordana Giordini, is also provincial president of the goldsmiths of Confindustria. Following the maternal footsteps, in addition to his son Jacopo Angiolini, who works in the family business, there is now also his daughter Costanza Angiolini, who studied jewelry design in Rome. The signature of GiòElle jewels is by Costanza, a fine jewelry brand that is making its mark on the market.



GiòElle’s jewels, despite being a young Maison, immediately showed a well-defined style. The younger imprint is noticeable in jewels such as necklaces, rings or earrings that adopt the shape of the paper clip, with an allusion to the punk-chic style. The jewels are made of gold, sometimes with the addition of small diamonds, or with semi-precious stones such as malachite or lapis lazuli. Prices start at 390 euros to go up to over 9,000 for the most precious pieces.

















