The young gold of GiòElle




It is called GióElle and is a brand owned by Giordini, one of the major Italian goldsmith companies, active in the Arezzo district (Tuscany). The head of the company, Giordana Giordini, is also provincial president of the goldsmiths of Confindustria. Following the maternal footsteps, in addition to his son Jacopo Angiolini, who works in the family business, there is now also his daughter Costanza Angiolini, who studied jewelry design in Rome. The signature of GiòElle jewels is by Costanza, a fine jewelry brand that is making its mark on the market.

Orecchini in oro giallo e diamanti a graffetta
GiòElle’s jewels, despite being a young Maison, immediately showed a well-defined style. The younger imprint is noticeable in jewels such as necklaces, rings or earrings that adopt the shape of the paper clip, with an allusion to the punk-chic style. The jewels are made of gold, sometimes with the addition of small diamonds, or with semi-precious stones such as malachite or lapis lazuli. Prices start at 390 euros to go up to over 9,000 for the most precious pieces.
Anello in oro a catena con lapislazzulo e diamanti
Anello in oro e diamanti a fascia con graffetta
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti
Bracciale cuore in oro rosa e diamanti
Collana in oro con madreperla
Collana in oro rosa e diamanti
Orecchini in oro giallo, diamanti, malachite
