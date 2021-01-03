The yellows of 2021











What will the yellow jewels of 2021 be like? It is questionable since Pantone, like every year, has chosen a guide color for the 12 months of the calendar. By the way, if you want to know how the color of the year is chosen, read here.



For 2021, in truth, Pantone has chosen two colors: a particular shade of yellow, but also a neutral gray. Gray stones are not uncommon, as are jewelery metals with this shade, for example a darkened gold or titanium. But it is easier for the choice of a jeweler to fall on the yellow color, more warm and lively. To begin with, yellow is also the color of gold, although it often takes on other shades, such as pink and white when alloyed with other metals such as copper, or silver and palladium. There are also many precious and semi-precious yellow stones, such as sapphires, topaz, citrine. Of course, only a particularly light and vibrant shade of yellow accords with Pantone’s choice.



In keeping with the choice of the American company, the color yellow has already been chosen by some designers, such as the Milanese Bea Bongiasca, who has always used enamel for her jewelry. The ring is made of 9-karat gold and silver with a marquise-cut topaz and enamel with a bright yellow. Or like certain glazes used by Solange Azagury-Patridge. In short, there is no shortage of yellow jewels, but beware: yellows tuned to 2021 are rarer.



















