Geography lesson according to Mikimoto. What are the five continents of the world? Africa, America, Australia, Eurasia, Antarctica. The new high jewelry collection of the Japanese Maison, famous for its pearls, is called a Wild and Wonderful, and redesigns the map of the globe, with a free geographical interpretation. The result is exceptional. The jewels, for the most part brooches, are grouped in series that correspond to the continents and represent motifs that connect to flora and fauna. For example, antelopes for Africa, a parrot for America, penguins for Antarctica, a turtle for Australia or pandas for Eurasia.

Africa. Spilla in oro bianco, perla naturale conch, zaffiro, granato, onice, diamanti
Nature, Mikimoto points out, has been a source of inspiration for the Maison since its foundation in 1893. Wild animals reproduced with surprising details always use pearls, but of different origins and types. They can be natural freshwater pearls, Akoya cultured pearls, or baroque, while a brooch uses the rare conch. Together with pearls, the collection is made with a careful choice of precious gems, such as diamonds, rubies or sapphires, and semi-precious stones, including alexandrite, beryl, spinel, peridot or aquamarine.
Africa. Spilla in oro giallo, perla coltivata Akoya, berlillo, granato, onice, diamante, madreperla, rodio nero
Africa. Perle dei Mari del Sud, perle Akoya, alessandrite, spinello, rodio nero
America. Spilla in oro bianco, acquamarina, zaffiro, smeraldo, spinello, rubino, granato, tormalina, onice, peridoto, diamante
America. Spilla in oro giallo, perla coltivata dorata del Mari del Sud, rubino, zaffiro, granato, onice, diamante
America. Spilla in oro bianco, oro verde, oro rosa, diamante, granato, tormalina, zaffiro, rubino, peridoto, onice
Antartide. Spilla in oro bianco, oro rosa, perla naturale di acqua dolce, berillo, acquamarina, spinello, zaffiro, diamante
Antartide. Spilla in oro bianco, perle coltivate Akoya, zaffiro, acquamarina, spinello, diamante
Australia. Spilla in oro bianco, acquamarina, granato, tanzanite, spinello, onice, diamante
Australia. Spilla in oro bianco, oro giallo, perla coltivata Akoya, granato, onice, diamante
Aurasia. Spilla in oro bianco, oro giallo, perle Akoya, alessandrite, spinello, rubino, onice, diamante
Aurasia. Spilla in oro bianco, perla bianca del Mari del Sud, smeraldo, tormalina, granato, spinello, onice, diamante
