The winning challenge of Nelson Jewelry











From Hong Kong the collections of Nelson Jewelry, a giant in the industry ♦ ︎

Hong Kong has long been one of the jewelers’ capital. Not only because in the city in South China’s holding one of the most important trade fairs, but also because Hong Kong has flourished activity before artisanal and then industrial linked to the world of jewelry. The story of Nelson Ho is exemplary. Born in a family of carpenters, Nelson decides to learn craftsmanship of jewelry.



In 1980 he founded Nelson Jewelery Arts in a 50 square meter office. In 1991 the company already has the first office abroad. Now the company is all over the world and has become a powerful jewelery reality. He introduced the first computerize all the production chain, he got the official quality certificates on production. In short, Nelson Jewelry has all the cards in place to be the protagonist of the jewelry world. But not only. Maison has also received international awards for jewelery design, such as the JCK Jewelers’ Choice Awards 2008 for its Invincible Setting technique. In short, European jewelers should try to figure out what the key to Nelson’s success is. China is near… Rudy Serra



















