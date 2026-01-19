The finalists of the international competition for young talents from leading jewelry design schools have been awarded.

The Progol3D Dfam Contest, an international competition promoted by Progold, a company specializing in the development and production of alloys and master alloys for jewelry, has reached its tenth edition. The awards ceremony took place at the Teatro Palladio at Fiera di Vicenza and featured talents from leading international jewelry design schools. For the 2026 edition, the jury was composed of experts from Progold, Pomellato, and Platinum Guild International. Twelve finalist projects were selected from 280 proposals submitted by 165 students from 14 international higher education institutions.

The Winners

The 2026 Live Audience Choice Award was awarded to Daniel Gayed of Galdus Goldsmith Academy for his project “Drops.” The Online Audience Choice Award went to Bianca Mesturini of IED Turin for her Embrace project, through an online vote. The Technical Jury Award went to Inkan Leed of IED Rome for her Milky Way project. The finalist creations were presented to an international audience of professionals, students, and enthusiasts, creating an engaging, immersive event brimming with creative energy.