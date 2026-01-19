The finalists of the international competition for young talents from leading jewelry design schools have been awarded.
The Progol3D Dfam Contest, an international competition promoted by Progold, a company specializing in the development and production of alloys and master alloys for jewelry, has reached its tenth edition. The awards ceremony took place at the Teatro Palladio at Fiera di Vicenza and featured talents from leading international jewelry design schools. For the 2026 edition, the jury was composed of experts from Progold, Pomellato, and Platinum Guild International. Twelve finalist projects were selected from 280 proposals submitted by 165 students from 14 international higher education institutions.
The Winners
The 2026 Live Audience Choice Award was awarded to Daniel Gayed of Galdus Goldsmith Academy for his project “Drops.” The Online Audience Choice Award went to Bianca Mesturini of IED Turin for her Embrace project, through an online vote. The Technical Jury Award went to Inkan Leed of IED Rome for her Milky Way project. The finalist creations were presented to an international audience of professionals, students, and enthusiasts, creating an engaging, immersive event brimming with creative energy.
Progol3D Dfam Contest is a platform that combines talent, technology, and experimentation, offering young designers the opportunity to freely explore the potential of additive manufacturing. Thanks to direct 3D printing in precious metals, students can bring to life ideas that until just a few years ago would have been impossible to realize with DFAM (Design for Additive Manufacturing). Every year, we are amazed by the quality, passion, and boldness of the projects submitted. The contest demonstrates that the future of jewelry is built on a dialogue between artisanal expertise, advanced technology, and pure creativity. Supporting initiatives like this means nurturing an ecosystem where talent, innovation, and responsibility meet, generating new opportunities and setting increasingly higher standards for the industry.
Damiano Zito, CEO of Progold