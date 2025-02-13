Preziosa Young is a competition born following the event Preziosa Florence Jewellery Week organized by LAO Le Arti Orafe. The three winners of this edition are the American Margo Csipő, the Israeli Yasmin Zehavi and the South Korean YeJin Choi. The three designers, according to the jury, represent the plural and intercultural language of the project in a heterogeneous way, each contributing with their own feelings to the complex international debate focused on the design and production of objects for body decoration.



The winners will be able to exhibit their jewels at Mida (Mostra Internazionale Dell’Artigianato), an Italian fair of arts and crafts, organized at the historic Fortezza da Basso in Florence from April 25 to May 1. The exhibition will then leave for the Netherlands, hosted from June 28 to July 20 by Doreen Timmers in her Galerie Door, recently moved to the ancient Dutch city of Nijmegen. A selection of pieces will then be present at the Roma Jewelry Week 2025 in October.



New to this edition are the six special mentions, awarded to the Italian Alice Biolo, the American Amanda Stumpf, the Swiss Benedict Haener, the Chinese Xi Li, the Irish Mark Newman, and the Scottish Militsa Milenkova. The latter, together with the winners, were able to compete for the special prizes offered by the project partners: YeJin Choi won the Inhorgenta Prize awarded by Irina Probst; Mark Newman the Journal des Bijoux Prize by Laura Astrologo Porché; YeJin Choi and Benedict Haener the prize awarded by Laura Helena Aureli.

