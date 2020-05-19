The West in Lisa Eisner’s eyes











Cheyenne. New York. Paris. Los Angeles. Former Vogue editor. Fashion expert. Rodeo photographer. Book publisher with Greybull Press. And finally, jewelry designers. Lisa Eisner, who lives and works in the city of California, describes herself in these words. Despite many passions, multiple activities and even more numerous projects, the designer launched her first handmade jewelry collection in 2014. And she continued. She loves a certain western atmosphere: the turquoise also are liked by Native Americans, ancient minerals set in bronze or gold. From Wyoming, where she was born, she uses black jade. And even (more rarely), she inserted painted feathers into the jewelry.



Since, with her husband, 30 years ago she moved to Los Angeles, a step away from Hollywood, to inspire her on how to design her jewels was a movie myth: Tony Duquette, costume designer, set designer and also an eclectic jewelry designer . Her pieces are large, original, with a vintage air and a little wild at the same time. Exactly what is expected of her.



















