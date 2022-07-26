alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — July 26, 2022 at 4:30 am

For over a century, Chaumet has been a pillar of Place Vendôme, the Parisian square that is the temple of high jewelery. The Maison, famous among other things for its tiaras, however, has an even older date of birth: in 1802 it was already Napoleon’s official jeweler. Chaumet is also one of those Maison that can present extraordinary collections of high jewelery once a year. That of 2022 is called Ondes et Merveilles and is dedicated to the sea. And, indeed, there are jewels with a wavy movement and wonderful gems that embellish the refined design of the jewels. Like the other collections of high jewelry, Ondes et Merveilles is also composed of chapters that also divide the jewels aesthetically.

Anello À- leur d'Eau in oro bianco, con un diamante D VVS2 taglio ovale da 3,03 carati
The lines of the collection are three: Ondes animées, Rivages vus du ciel et Mille et un habitants des mers. Each is characterized by a design and the stones used. There are, for example, rings such as Escales, which features a pear-shaped Paraiba tourmaline framed by diamonds and spinels, which evokes the idea of ​​a tiara, Chaumet’s signature piece.
Collana e orecchino indossati. Oro bianco e rosa, spinelli rossi, zaffiri, tormalina paraiba, diamanti. Courtesy Chaumet
The À Fleur d’Eau ring, on the other hand, is in white gold and uses only diamonds: a 3.03-carat oval-cut D VVS2 gemstone, together with three 1.92-carat marquise-cut diamonds. There are many variations: the Gulfstream ring in white gold is adorned with a 3.52 green octagonal brilliant emerald from Colombia, round and baguette sapphires, round emeralds, Paraiba tourmalines and brilliant-cut diamonds.

Anello Gulfstream in oro bianco, ornato di uno smeraldo ottagonale verde brillante da 3,52 carati proveniente dalla Colombia, zaffiri tondi e baguette, smeraldi tondi, tormaline Paraiba e diamanti taglio brillante
Orecchini Chant de Sirènes in oro bianco, con tormaline Paraiba, perle di Tahiti grigie e diamanti taglio brillante
Spille in oro bianco e. diamanti. Possono essere utilizzate anche come ferma capelli
Orecchini À Fleur d'Eau in oro bianco, con un diamante ovale D VVS1 da 2,10 carati, un diamante ovale D VVS2 da 2,08 carati, 4 diamanti taglio marquise per un totale di 3,28 carati, diamanti taglio marquise e taglio brillante
Anello Escales in oro rosa e bianco, tormalina paraiba, diamanti
