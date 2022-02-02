









Could not miss the tiara in the new high jewelry collection by Chaumet, called Déferlante. The name, in French, is often used to indicate a wave that breaks on the beach or on the rocks. And, in fact, the jewels have an appearance that recalls the undulating lines of the sea, as if they were composed of the light foam that forms on the edge of the waves. Instead, it’s about diamonds. The capsule collection presented during the Couture week continues the maison’s previous collection, which was inspired by the jewelry style of Napoleon and Giuseppina (with transformable tiara and jewels).



Even among the new pieces of the Déferlante collection there are transformable jewels, as in the case of the ring made up of diamonds with different cuts. Among the jewels, the three-row diamond necklace stands out, with diamonds that flutter and chase each other. The jewel is made up of two 3.57 and 1.05 carat pear-shaped D VVS1 diamonds, one 1.56 carat emerald cut D VVS2 diamond, one 1.54 carat emerald cut E VVS1 diamond, one E diamond 1.54-carat emerald-cut VVS2, a 1.51-carat emerald-cut VVS1 diamond, a 0.70-carat square-cut F VVS2 diamond, brilliant-cut, princess-cut, pear-shaped, square-cut and baguette-cut diamonds. In short, stones of the highest quality and captivating design. The jewels also enhance the lightness thanks to the use of fils couteaux, a refined technique for a setting reduced to just three prongs for the stones.