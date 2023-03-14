Three years ago he had launched the ring with the most diamonds in the world. Today the Indian Renani Jewels replicates the watch that has the largest number of diamonds set. The timepiece has been certified by the Guinness World Record, set with 17,524 hand-cut natural diamonds. The watch also has a name: Srinika, inspired by ancient Indian mythology. Srinika means flower, which is in the heart of god Vishnu, it also means Goddess Lakshmi, the Supreme Goddess of good fortune.



Every single diamond used is natural, EF color and VVS-VS clarity. It is also enhanced with a solitaire single diamond weighing 0.72 carats, D color and VVS clarity. Furthermore, the watch and the maxi bracelet contain 113 natural blue sapphires. The watch weighs 373.030 grams and contains 54.70 carats of diamonds. The price is on request. The Guinness ring (Read also The record ring with 12,638 diamonds ) was instead made with 12,638 diamonds.