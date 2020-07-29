The Voice-Vicenzaoro program











With small steps, but with a loud Voice. The stages of approach foreseen by Ieg to Voice, the alternative event (12 to 14 September 2020) in Vicenzaoro, cintempate the schedule of the scheduled meetings: it is no coincidence that Voice is the acronym of Vicenzaoro International Community Event, an innovative format that Italian Exhibition Group organizes with the involvement of 300 companies present and training events. Here, then, are the main events in the spaces of the Vicenza Fair.



Saturday 12 September. Interview with Jerome Favier, CEO of Damiani, French top manager in charge of the Italian brand. The How we see the Future talk, more, will present the point of view of the new generations of entrepreneurs between contaminations from the fashion world, digital innovation, inspirations from new tools. On Saturday afternoon, focus on sustainability, a delicate development area for the market that requires ever-increasing attention and innovation from companies, with two Cibjo seminars dedicated to the post-covid effects on CSR and sustainability and the entrepreneurial initiative of five African artists and designers.



Sunday 13 September. Innovation and technology are the topics of talks and in-depth meetings organized in collaboration with the Club degli Orafi Italia. Among the contents, exclusively in Vicenza, De Beers presents the Insight on the diamond sector. The collaboration between Assocoral and Cibjo is renewed, this time with a central objective: the classification of the range of colors of the Mediterranean coral.



Monday 14 September. Trends and design with the VO + Talk entitled Filling the gap: what’s missing between Brand and Retail, in addition to the classic appointment with Trendvision Talk on the cultural phenomena and the style directions of Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting, the independent observatory on the jewel of Ieg which also presents the 19th The Jewelery Trendbook 2022+, in digital version, with advances on the purchasing trends of the coming months. The online anti-counterfeiting talk, tools and strategies organized by Assorologi with the presence of important players in the sector are also dedicated to watches. The President Mario Peserico spoke and moderation was entrusted to Dody Giussani, Editor in Chief of The Clock.

















