









As he had already anticipated, Italian Exhibition Group confirms with the next Vicenzaoro January (21-26 January 2022) a new edition (the third) of VO Vintage, an event open to the public dedicated to fans and curious of vintage watchmaking and jewelry. The foyer on the first floor of the Vicenza Fair will be reserved for VO Vintage, where Vicenzaoro also takes place, which however is reserved for professional operators.



VO Vintage is also a response to the market that seeks sustainable purchases (given that jewels and watches are already made), but also to those who collect precious items as investment goods. Stefano Mazzariol, one of the greatest Rolex Daytona experts in the world, antique dealer, dealer, expert and consultant of vintage watchmaking, is confirmed among the expected guests. An in-depth session on Newman Master is reserved for him with Carlo Pergola, co-author with Mazzariol of the book Rolex Daytona, from birth to myth.Some events are planned in the VO Vintage program. On Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd, courses will be held with trainers from the Capac (Polytechnic of Commerce) in Milan to learn the basics of mechanical watchmaking and acquire the skills to assemble and disassemble a mechanical movement. The courses are open to all enthusiasts and no technical skills are required. On Sunday 23 January, however, two technical sessions will be held to learn about the most fascinating mechanisms of watchmaking: the chronograph, the tourbillon and the perpetual calendar. The speaker will be Ugo Pancani of FHH (Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, which organizes Watches and Wonders in Geneva).VO Vintage is also an opportunity to admire and learn about the goldsmith-jewelery tradition of the past and to be seduced by the charm of those precious items that have gone down in history as symbols of their era, still current today due to their uniqueness. In fact, there will be selected market operators specializing in period jewelery and high vintage jewelery, including Ela Antichità, Art Decò Bijoux and Montegrandi.

Among the partners of VO Vintage there is also Ahci, Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants, a historic Swiss association dedicated to perpetuating the art of independent watchmaking, and the new Watchouse Forum dedicated to watch enthusiasts and founded by Jacopo Giudici and Giorgione, key opinion leader in the sector.