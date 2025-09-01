The Vo Vintage Program

Together with Vicenzaoro (September 5-8), VO Vintage, a watch and jewelry market, returns, open to the public with free admission. More than 40 Italian and international exhibitors will be attending VO Vintage. As in previous years, the event also includes talks with watch experts on Saturday and Sunday. This year, Michele Mengoli, Giorgione, and Andrea Foffi will be present, sharing their expertise and passion with those new to the world of vintage and offering new inspiration to experienced collectors.



Saturday the 6th will feature Mengoli, editor-in-chief of Watch Insanity; Jacopo Giudici, founder of Watch Insanity; Bruno Bergamaschi, known as Giorgione, a key figure in the Italian watchmaking scene; Andrea Foffi, owner of Vintage Watches and Cars; Marco Cesari, co-founder of Perusia Watches; and Antonio Nocco, a Parma reference for vintage and collectible watch enthusiasts. On the same day, a discussion on independent collecting will take place with Dody Giussani, editor of the monthly magazine L’Orologio and creator of the Laboratorio podcast, along with podcaster Pietro Pannone and Jacopo Spangaro of the eponymous auction house.

Watchmaking entrepreneur Marcello Binda will discuss how to recreate the identity of a historic brand like Wyler Vetta. Meanwhile, Locman will host an exhibition that will guide the public through iconic models such as the Teseo Tesei, born from the collaboration with the Italian Navy, the Ducati D120, a chronograph dedicated to the 2021 MotoGP victory, and the collaboration with Oisa 1937 for 100% Italian mechanical movements.



On Sunday, meetings will focus on more technical matters, for those who already own a collector’s item and want to treat it to the best possible treatment. A maintenance meeting with Bolognese expert Irene Baiardi, who will also provide general guidance on the world of vintage, and a keen eye for distinguishing originals from restorations with Dody Giussani and expert Giovanni Varesi.

From cult watches to jewelry from the Dolce Vita years and, even further back, to pieces from the Belle Époque and even the Victorian era. Rings, necklaces, and brooches adorned in a selection of gold and silver masterpieces set with diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, coral, pearls, onyx, and opals, which can be found in the windows of leading dealers such as ELA Antichità, Gioielleria Faelutti, Italian Vintage Jewellery, Scala Gioielli, and the new entry from the Netherlands, EL & L Finery by Lisa Van Der Plas. Among the watches returning to Vicenza are Vintage Watches and Cars by Andrea Foffi, Il Quadrante by Antonio Nocco, Perusia Watches by Marco Cesari, and Spangaro Watches.

The Spangaro auction house is bringing to VO Vintage a preview of its upcoming auction of fine watches, including pieces accessible to those new to the world of watches, to be held on September 27th in Venice.

