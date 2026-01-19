Movable jewelry, forming waves of gold and diamonds that adapt to the body’s contours.

Designed and crafted in Tuscany, at the historic Villa Corsi Salviati in Sesto Fiorentino, but sold worldwide: FerriFirenze jewelry has been a prime example of Made in Italy excellence since its founding in 2011. Giulia Callegari, the founder’s daughter, is the current CEO and has led the company’s internationalization strategy from her base in Dubai. FerriFirenze (formerly FerrariFirenze) jewelry is also known for its use of movable elements, which allow for greater lightness in the design and, at the same time, for necklaces, rings, or bracelets that change shape when worn. One such example is the Vito collection (it’s difficult to pinpoint the inspiration behind the name), which emphasizes soft, harmonious lines with the goldsmith expertise required to create this type of jewelry.



Enveloping yet lightweight jewels, they have the volume of a wave, sometimes twisting into a spiral. The moving parts are made from a series of separate elements, each topped with round-cut diamonds. The metal used is 18-karat gold, available in natural yellow or white.

