The vintage jewelry of today with Jenna Blake




Designing jewelry in Los Angeles today. Jewels of yesterday. Or, rather, that they have a slightly vintage flavor. This is what Jenna Grosfeld, who founded her brand Jenna Blake, does. The designer, wife with three children of the financier and real estate developer Jason Grosfeld, has decided to develop her passion for the jewels of the past: she has been collecting vintage jewels for years and draws inspiration from there. Of course, her jewels are not copies, but new interpretations of some shapes which, according to her, are particularly creative. She loves, above all, art deco and French jewels from the 1940s such as those by Bucheron and René Boivin.

Catena con pendente in oro con diamanti, corallo sardo e malachite
She has been doing this for 15 years now, creating modernized interpretations of classic designs. They are jewels, explained the designer, which do not follow the fashion of the moment, but are destined to last over time. In short, Jenna Blake jewels present themselves as the antithesis of trendy. They are those to be left as an inheritance or, in any case, to be worn throughout life. The style is a mix of all these ideas: very art deco, some pendants that seem almost from the early decades of the twentieth century, gold, diamonds and semi-precious stones such as malachite.

Bracciale in oro con malachite e diamanti
Bracciale in oro con onice, madreperla e diamanti
Orecchini a maglia nautica, con oro giallo e diamanti
Orecchini a forma di ghianda in oro e corallo
Ciondolo a forma di scarabeo in oro giallo 18 carati, diamanti, smalto
Ciondolo a forma di passero in oro, diamanti, rubino
