









As always, the appointment with Vicenzaoro is also an opportunity for training, information and ideas, thanks to the many side events to the business. Also for Vicenzaoro January (January 20-23) the organizer of the fair, Italian Exhibition Group, has prepared a series of talks that may be useful to those who will participate. Below, the program planned for the four days of the event dedicated to jewellery.

Friday 20 January

Opening Ceremony 11.30 – 12.30 | Teatro PalladioThe Italian goldsmith sector: update and presentation of the economic situationTalk

edited by Club degli Orafi Italia

2.30pm – 3.30pm | Titian room B

Piazza Italia: toward a more sustainable internationalization with our B2B digital integrationEvent

by Piazza Italia

5.30pm – 7pm | Buyers Lounge

Saturday 21 January

W&J Initiative Summit Event

by CIBJO

10am – 12pm | Titian room B

Dreamscapes Between Reality and Fiction pushing the boundaries of the Jewelery Sector

Event curated by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting

11:00 – 12:30 | Palladio Theater

Women driving sustainability in miningTalk

edited by Italpreziosi S.p.A.

12.30pm – 1.30pm | Titian room B

Women & business in jewelery (gems, stones, mines)

Talk by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. in partnership with BPW International and the Africa Business Council

2pm – 6pm | Titian Room A

Dior JewelleryInterview with Dominique Dufermont, Responsible Service Pierres Maison Dior

Event organized by Assogemme

3pm – 4pm | Titian room B

Katerina Perez: turning passion into a profession

Event curated by Katerina Perez

4.30pm – 5.30pm | Palladio Theater

Sunday 22 January

Jewelery Technology Forum

Event organized by Legor Group S.p.A.

09:45 – 17:30 | Titian Room

Chinese new year celebration

Event organized by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A

10am – 11am | Hall 7 – Welcome Lounge

The branding of the jewelery market

Seminar organized by CIBJO

10am – 11am | Palladio Theater

Open day: orientation for schools at Vicenzaoro January 2023

Event organized by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. in collaboration with Confindustria Federorafi and the Province of Vicenza

10am – 1pm | VIP room

LoungeSustainability through successful succession

Seminar organized by CIBJO

11:15am – 12:15pm | Palladio Theater

PROGOLD 3D Design Contest Award Ceremony Reinterpreting an iconic aesthetic through the use of new technologies in a sustainable wayEvent

edited by Progold S.p.A.

2pm – 3pm | Palladio Theater

HRD Design Awards XVIII editionEvent

curated by HRD Antwerp and Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. under the high patronage of CIBJO

4.30pm – 7pm | Palladio Theater

Monday 23 January

The surprising characteristics of some gems: the chameleon gems and the phenomenal gems

Gem talk by I.G.I. (Italian Gemological Institute)

10am – 11am | Titian room B

Goodbye old dogmas, welcome new paradigms. Living and not surviving in change

Retail talk by Federpreziosi Confcommercio

11:30 – 12:15 | Titian room B

Selling on Amazon: is the game worth the candle?

Retail talk by the Group of Young Entrepreneurs Federpreziosi Confcommercio

12:30 – 1:15 pm | Titian room B

Presentation of the Jewelery Design competition: the jewel of the pharaoh

Event organized by LabiGem – Italian Gemological Laboratory

3pm – 4pm | Titian room B

Luxury and jewelery market: analysis of key variables for competitive positioning. The experience of Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza

Talk by Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza

4.30pm – 5.30pm | Titian room B