As always, the appointment with Vicenzaoro is also an opportunity for training, information and ideas, thanks to the many side events to the business. Also for Vicenzaoro January (January 20-23) the organizer of the fair, Italian Exhibition Group, has prepared a series of talks that may be useful to those who will participate. Below, the program planned for the four days of the event dedicated to jewellery.
Friday 20 January
Opening Ceremony 11.30 – 12.30 | Teatro PalladioThe Italian goldsmith sector: update and presentation of the economic situationTalk
edited by Club degli Orafi Italia
2.30pm – 3.30pm | Titian room B
Piazza Italia: toward a more sustainable internationalization with our B2B digital integrationEvent
by Piazza Italia
5.30pm – 7pm | Buyers Lounge
Saturday 21 January
W&J Initiative Summit Event
by CIBJO
10am – 12pm | Titian room B
Dreamscapes Between Reality and Fiction pushing the boundaries of the Jewelery Sector
Event curated by Trendvision Jewelery + Forecasting
11:00 – 12:30 | Palladio Theater
Women driving sustainability in miningTalk
edited by Italpreziosi S.p.A.
12.30pm – 1.30pm | Titian room B
Women & business in jewelery (gems, stones, mines)
Talk by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. in partnership with BPW International and the Africa Business Council
2pm – 6pm | Titian Room A
Dior JewelleryInterview with Dominique Dufermont, Responsible Service Pierres Maison Dior
Event organized by Assogemme
3pm – 4pm | Titian room B
Katerina Perez: turning passion into a profession
Event curated by Katerina Perez
4.30pm – 5.30pm | Palladio Theater
Sunday 22 January
Jewelery Technology Forum
Event organized by Legor Group S.p.A.
09:45 – 17:30 | Titian Room
Chinese new year celebration
Event organized by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A
10am – 11am | Hall 7 – Welcome Lounge
The branding of the jewelery market
Seminar organized by CIBJO
10am – 11am | Palladio Theater
Open day: orientation for schools at Vicenzaoro January 2023
Event organized by Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. in collaboration with Confindustria Federorafi and the Province of Vicenza
10am – 1pm | VIP room
LoungeSustainability through successful succession
Seminar organized by CIBJO
11:15am – 12:15pm | Palladio Theater
PROGOLD 3D Design Contest Award Ceremony Reinterpreting an iconic aesthetic through the use of new technologies in a sustainable wayEvent
edited by Progold S.p.A.
2pm – 3pm | Palladio Theater
HRD Design Awards XVIII editionEvent
curated by HRD Antwerp and Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. under the high patronage of CIBJO
4.30pm – 7pm | Palladio Theater
Monday 23 January
The surprising characteristics of some gems: the chameleon gems and the phenomenal gems
Gem talk by I.G.I. (Italian Gemological Institute)
10am – 11am | Titian room B
Goodbye old dogmas, welcome new paradigms. Living and not surviving in change
Retail talk by Federpreziosi Confcommercio
11:30 – 12:15 | Titian room B
Selling on Amazon: is the game worth the candle?
Retail talk by the Group of Young Entrepreneurs Federpreziosi Confcommercio
12:30 – 1:15 pm | Titian room B
Presentation of the Jewelery Design competition: the jewel of the pharaoh
Event organized by LabiGem – Italian Gemological Laboratory
3pm – 4pm | Titian room B
Luxury and jewelery market: analysis of key variables for competitive positioning. The experience of Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza
Talk by Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza
4.30pm – 5.30pm | Titian room B