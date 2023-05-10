Anello in oro bianco e giallo
The two-tone rings by Fope Essentials

Why choose between rose gold and white, or between pink and yellow, when you can wear both colors together? The solution identified by Fope is to create jewels composed of gold of two different nuances. We are talking about the Essentials collection, introduced in 2021, which immediately represented a great success thanks to the transversal nature of the Flex’it rings and earrings. Two years later, the Venetian jewelery house presents an extension of the jewelery line with new rings. They are extremely versatile jewels, which use the Novecento knit technique.

White and yellow gold ring
White and yellow gold ring

As in the other Fope jewels, the patented Flex’it system allows the rings, offered in three different thicknesses, a pleasant flexibility, with a better wearability of the jewel, which adapts better to the size of the fingers. the combinations are white and yellow gold, white and pink gold, pink and yellow gold: the texture of the metal is divided into two colors in the middle of the circumference.
anello ro bianco rosa 1
Ring from the Essentials collection in white and rose gold

Stud earrings with diamonds
Stud earrings with diamonds
Hoop earrings in white gold
Hoop earrings in white gold

