









The shape of the triangle at the base of the collections of Maison Maya Gemstones by Olga Pekarevskaia ♦ ︎

Olga Pekarevskaia says that a couple of years ago she founded Maya Gemstones because she was fascinated by the geometric shape of the triangle. In fact, in every jewel of the Maison based in London, there is a stone cut into a triangle, with a patented 28-facet shape. But, in reality, the owner of Maya Gemstones has many more faces: she is, in fact, a successful entrepreneur, with activities ranging from online ak catering premium payments for those flying, to organizing events. This does not mean, he says, that his passion for jewels and gems is not genuine.



In addition to exclusively using triangular-cut diamonds, Olga Pekarevskaia offers decidedly innovative jewels, although the idea of ​​secret rings from the Cosmic collection, that is they can opens, dates back to the Italian Renaissance period. Another collection that has won acclaim is Out of Office, with gold earrings with diamonds or precious stones that recall the shape of a paper clip. By the way: the Maya name is that of his eldest daughter.















