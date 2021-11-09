ANELLI, vetrina — November 9, 2021 at 4:30 am

The triangle of Olga Pekarevskaia





The shape of the triangle at the base of the collections of Maison Maya Gemstones by Olga Pekarevskaia ♦ ︎

Olga Pekarevskaia says that a couple of years ago she founded Maya Gemstones because she was fascinated by the geometric shape of the triangle. In fact, in every jewel of the Maison based in London, there is a stone cut into a triangle, with a patented 28-facet shape. But, in reality, the owner of Maya Gemstones has many more faces: she is, in fact, a successful entrepreneur, with activities ranging from online ak catering premium payments for those flying, to organizing events. This does not mean, he says, that his passion for jewels and gems is not genuine.

Orecchini della collezione ZIg Zag in oro bianco, diamanti, tormaline rosa
In addition to exclusively using triangular-cut diamonds, Olga Pekarevskaia offers decidedly innovative jewels, although the idea of ​​secret rings from the Cosmic collection, that is they can opens, dates back to the Italian Renaissance period. Another collection that has won acclaim is Out of Office, with gold earrings with diamonds or precious stones that recall the shape of a paper clip. By the way: the Maya name is that of his eldest daughter.

Anello in oro bianco con diamante da 1 carato taglio triangolare
Anello ZIgZag in oro bianco con diamanti e tanzanite
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti e ametiste rosa
Anello in oro giallo e bianco, con pavé di diamanti
Collezione Cosmic, pendente a forma di razzo in oro bianco e diamanti
Pendente Saturn con perla di Tahiti e zaffiro
Orecchino della collezione Out of Office in oro giallo e rubini
Orecchino della collezione Out of Office in oro bianco e zaffiri
Olga Pekarevskaia con la figlia Maya
Olga Pekarevskaia con la figlia Maya







