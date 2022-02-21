









In Brazil, but also in the United States, the Vianna brand is associated with jewelry made up of large gems. It is no coincidence that the company was born in the Brazilian state where the largest number of mines are concentrated, around Belo Horizonte. The story began when Raymundo Nonato Vianna, a goldsmith craftsman, founded the family-run jewelry store. The company was then led by Raymundo, Ricardo and Romulo Vianna, who founded Vianna Brasil in 1984, based in Belo Horizonte. Success then prompted them to multiply their activities, particularly in the US, in Florida, where the company has opened an office, while the jewels are distributed throughout the country.



Alongside high-end jewels, the company has also launched Vianna Fashion, a brand that offers equally interesting jewels, but with less expensive materials, such as vermeil (gold-plated silver) and large, but more affordable stones, such as smoky quartz. amethyst or topaz. An example is the Trasparenza collection (written like this, in Italian), which offers rings and earrings that enhance the clarity of colored stones.