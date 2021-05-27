









From gems to jewels: it is a road traveled many times by those who trade with precious stones. Brian Cook, of Tucson, Arizona (where one of the largest fairs dedicated to gems takes place), however, has a further specialization: he mainly dedicates himself to rutilated quartz, a stone that he extracts directly thanks to his mine in Brazil. The company, Nature’s Geometry, then gave birth to Quore, a designer jewelry brand. It should be added that the word Quore sounds like the Italian word cuore (heart).



Like other companies related to the mining sector, Quore-Nature’s Geometry also emphasizes its commitment to responsible and ethical sourcing. But what distinguishes Quore is the special processing of the stones, where the enhancement of the transparency of the quartz combined with paraiba tourmaline, or emeralds and rubies immediately stands out. The idea is to suggest how human life is composed of different layers with different levels of understanding. But the effect is above all that of an original jewel. The stones are cut in Brazil, while the processing of rings and pendants takes place in the United States.