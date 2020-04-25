vetrina — April 25, 2020 at 4:30 am

The today Middle Ages of Erica Molinari




From the Olympic luge to the jewels: it is not a curriculum that is often encountered that of Erica Molinari. Although the name is Italian, Erica is American: she was a member of the Olympic Luge Team for 18 years and participated in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Winter Games. But, leaving the ice descents, she decided to undertake another competition, this time between jewelry designers.

Ciondolo in argento annerito e diamanti champagne
Ciondolo in argento annerito e diamanti champagne

Perhaps inspired by its Italian origins, she has chosen a style that refers to ancient times, the Middle Ages, knights and round table, with a Byzantine touch. Her jewels, mostly charms and pendants, are made of 18 carat gold and oxidized silver, sometimes with the addition of diamonds, and carry symbols or writings. For example, the Maltese cross, or the hand, hearts. The appearance is that of jewelry found in an ancestor’s trunk. Yet, with this countercurrent choice, opposed to modern minimalism, Erica Molinari raised curiosity and achieved good success. After all, past centuries always have their charm.
Ciondolo con albero della vita
Ciondolo con albero della vita

Pendente fronte-retro con la croce maltese e la scritta: quello che pensiamo
Pendente fronte-retro con la croce maltese e la scritta: quello che pensiamo
Ciondolo in oro e diamanti
Ciondolo in oro e diamanti
Ciondolo in oro e smalto
Ciondolo in oro e smalto
Ciondolo con croce maltese in oro e argento
Ciondolo con croce maltese in oro e argento
Anello in oro La pace sia con te
Anello in oro La pace sia con te

Orecchini in oro, argento e diamanti
Orecchini in oro, argento e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *