The today Middle Ages of Erica Molinari











From the Olympic luge to the jewels: it is not a curriculum that is often encountered that of Erica Molinari. Although the name is Italian, Erica is American: she was a member of the Olympic Luge Team for 18 years and participated in the 1988 and 1992 Olympic Winter Games. But, leaving the ice descents, she decided to undertake another competition, this time between jewelry designers.



Perhaps inspired by its Italian origins, she has chosen a style that refers to ancient times, the Middle Ages, knights and round table, with a Byzantine touch. Her jewels, mostly charms and pendants, are made of 18 carat gold and oxidized silver, sometimes with the addition of diamonds, and carry symbols or writings. For example, the Maltese cross, or the hand, hearts. The appearance is that of jewelry found in an ancestor’s trunk. Yet, with this countercurrent choice, opposed to modern minimalism, Erica Molinari raised curiosity and achieved good success. After all, past centuries always have their charm.

















