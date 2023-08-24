U-Boat booth
The time of watches returns to Vicenzaoro

The time for Vicenzaoro is approaching. Which is no longer just a great event dedicated to jewelry, but has also begun to host timepieces and watches. To the space open to the public and dedicated to enthusiasts of the genre, VO’Clock Privé, has been added the one reserved for operators and hosted inside the pavilions of the fair: Time. The name of the area reserved for watches leaves no room for doubt and this year, in its second field test, it hosts over 40 exhibiting brands. Time also lasts as long as Vicenzaoro (September 8-12).

The presence of Made in Italy and international brands such as Locman and U-Boat, Mühle-Glashütte, Junghans, Herbelin is expected, as well as emerging brands and Italian micro-brands. Among this group there is a selection signed by Watches of Italy, which returns even richer, Venezianico, Out of Order and Fathers. For France the Herbelin brand and for Switzerland Bomberg. Plus, private label manufacturers and accessories like Wolf. For the public of enthusiasts, with Vicenzaoro January, VO Vintage will return, dedicated to vintage watches and jewellery.

