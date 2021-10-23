









The jewelry imaginative and accessible arriving from Greece proposed by Oxette.

It’s a shame when about a brand you know little. That is, if he sees the production, of course, but you do not know either owners or designers, who apparently prefer to remain in the shadows. It’s a shame because the greek Oxette brand, owned by the Perideo, a company located in Thessaloniki, shows a lot of creativity. The brand, very strong in Eastern Europe, it is proposed as a jewelry manufacturer (but also watches) at an affordable price. But, despite being unable to flaunt flashy diamonds or platinum for its collections, it compensates with a good dose of imagination.



Launched in Athens in 1998, today Oxette is a brand known in several countries, besides Greece, thanks to the wide distribution chain, which includes retail stores owned, franchising, shop-in-shops and corners. The jewels are almost always silver, sometimes with a gold plating, sometimes with the addition of zirconia. Some pieces are really different from usual. One of the latest collections is called Optimism: a perfect name to face these difficult years.



















