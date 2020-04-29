The three Fuego bracelets by Giovanni Raspini











For Giovanni Raspini 2020 is a year of Fuego. This is the name of the new collection proposed by the Tuscan jeweler specializing in silver. Raspini’s jewels are always designed to enhance the bright reflections of shiny silver together with the dark shades of oxidized metal: a contrast that increases volumes and gives movement to the surface of the jewel. It is, however, a mini collection consisting only of three pieces: bracelets of the large, small or medium size.



The Fuego bracelet is, however, a unique jewel in the panorama of “slave bracelets”. It has origin from a silver plate that is modeled and transformed by fire, creating a different texture for each creation. Silver and flame, an entirely manual, almost primitive and ancestral manufacturing defines it as the Maison. And, in fact, the basic shape of these bracelets is reminiscent of ancient jewels, of the Etruscans, of the Romans, of the Greeks. A sign that there are models that challenge fashions, but also centuries of history.













