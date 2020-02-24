The thousand sparkles of Henri Daussi











History and diamonds by Henri Daussi, a name and a guarantee like the city in which it was born, Antwerp ♦ ︎

In Antwerp, diamonds are like baguettes in Paris or oranges in Sicily: an element that is part of the territory and tradition. And in the Belgian city, Henri Daussi Loots was born and grew up. He learned the art of cutting diamonds from his father, who in turn had learned it from his father. After years of experience, Henri became a great diamond master and worked for other diamond makers to cut only their most unique and significant diamonds.



Henri, given both a passion and an exceptional talent for cutting the diamond, was the master craftsman and pioneer. He designed a cutting wheel to cut diamonds more precisely and uniformly. He also innovated the classic cushion cut, with a variation that makes it between 10% and 30% larger and brighter. But above all, he became famous for heart-shaped diamonds: he was the first to succeed with it. From a small company with two employees, its DTC (Diamond Trading Company) has grown to 200 employees.

Competence and passion remained in the Loots family. Today the founder’s grandchildren, Jeff and Kristiaan Loots, lead the Henri Daussi, brand founded 60 years ago. The jewels of the Maison, it is easy to guess, they are all based on diamonds. Rudy Serra















