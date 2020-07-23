The Tasaki’s zen pearls















The luxury jewelry by Japanese Tasaki, design and pearls ♦

If the Japanese Zen gardens will be transformed into jewelry, you probably could find it among the Tasaki collections. Pearls, simple shapes, but dazzling, great quality: the light, fresh, clear of the Japanese brand jewelry are intended for those who love the clean lines and classic modernity. The company cultivates and trades in pearls since 1950: it is the main activity, which gives work to a thousand employees. In 1962 he started designing jewelry.



But the breakthrough came in 2009, with the Thai designer Thakoon Panichgul, who has also created jewelry worn also by the American First Lady. The collaboration has yielded some of the most successful collections. And also introducing a breath of renewal. For example, with the use of inverted diamonds, combined together with the pearls as opposed elements of a unitary balance. La Maison not only uses Akoya pearls, but also South Sea. Next to jewelry using pearls also offers classic collections of rings, necklaces or bracelets in gold and diamonds. Lavinia Andorno















