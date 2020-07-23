The Tasaki’s zen pearls

perle, vetrina — July 23, 2020 at 4:00 am

The luxury jewelry by Japanese Tasaki, design and pearls ♦

If the Japanese Zen gardens will be transformed into jewelry, you probably could find it among the Tasaki collections. Pearls, simple shapes, but dazzling, great quality: the light, fresh, clear of the Japanese brand jewelry are intended for those who love the clean lines and classic modernity. The company cultivates and trades in pearls since 1950: it is the main activity, which gives work to a thousand employees. In 1962 he started designing jewelry.

Bracciale Asteroid in oro giallo 18kt con perle
Bracciale Asteroid in oro giallo 18kt con perle

But the breakthrough came in 2009, with the Thai designer Thakoon Panichgul, who has also created jewelry worn also by the American First Lady. The collaboration has yielded some of the most successful collections. And also introducing a breath of renewal. For example, with the use of inverted diamonds, combined together with the pearls as opposed elements of a unitary balance. La Maison not only uses Akoya pearls, but also South Sea. Next to jewelry using pearls also offers classic collections of rings, necklaces or bracelets in gold and diamonds. Lavinia Andorno

Anello in oro giallo e perla
Anello in oro giallo e perla
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco, diamanti e perle
Orecchini a bottone in oro bianco, diamanti e perle
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, diamanti e perle Akoya
Orecchini in oro rosa e perle
Orecchini in oro rosa e perle
Anello in oro giallo e perle, Danger collection
Anello in oro giallo e perle, Danger collection

Anello in oro giallo, diamanti e perla
Anello in oro giallo, diamanti e perla







