









After the positive experience of the event last May, the Tarì goldsmith center in Marcianise (Caserta, Italy) is preparing for the restart in October with the new edition of Open!, Scheduled from 8 to 11 October. With a 15% increase in admissions in the first weeks of June compared to May, Tarì is preparing for summer with optimism.



The Tarì really represents a privileged point of view with respect to the general trend of the production and distribution sector of Italian jewelery, especially in Italy Centrosud. After the difficult period dictated by the pandemic, the expected return to normalcy, also by virtue of the vaccination campaign, sees the Italian regions with the most marked tourist aptitude as protagonists. From this point of view, the centrality of Tarì in the Centrosud regions offers the jewelers category the great advantage of having an organized context available every day, with the stable presence of artisans, production companies, distribution and highly specialized services, in able to give immediate response to every market need.

Vincenzo Giannotti, president of the Tarì

Among other things, the goldsmith center contributed to the vaccination campaign with the creation of a vaccines hub entirely dedicated to the goldsmith world: an initiative that has generated great appreciation among professionals in the sector and strengthened the perception of Tarì as a true point of reference. .

On the occasion of the October edition of Open! The Tesori Nascosti event will also be back, promoted by Ice and hosted again by Tarì. With an innovative Phigital format, the event will see the participation of 80 selected buyers from Europe and the Mediterranean, while on the virtual platform the business meetings will also directly involve international buyers who are still penalized by the difficulty of air transport.

