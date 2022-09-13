









We begin to reveal a secret: the name. Many have asked themselves this, but only a few Sicilians have managed to understand the meaning of the Icudal brand. We do it: you have to read the word backwards: it becomes Laduci. Even so it doesn’t say much to non-Sicilian people. The duci in Sicilian means sweetness and is a very common saying. Sweetness that the creator of this puzzle, Valeria Gurgone, identifies with her land, Sicily, and in particular in the city of Marsala where she has her roots. However, she works in Lucca (Tuscany), after studying jewelry design at the IED in Milan, a first level master’s degree in Jewelery Engineering at the Turin Polytechnic and some work experience as a designer in Milan and Valenza Po.



The leap in quality of her as founder of her jewelry brand took place in 2015, with a showroom and laboratory in the center of the Tuscan town. Passionate about design, with a predilection for Philippe Starck, Valeria Gurgone models jewels in a traditional way, from the sketch to the wax model. She offers jewelry in bronze, silver and gold, sometimes with the addition of gems. He works on two levels: jewelry, even bespoke, with a simple line with a touch of personalization, for example for engagement rings, or with sculptural pieces, in which iconic figures or animal shapes, such as the lion, are miniaturized. A sign that sweetness can also inspire respect.