The jewels of the myth Suzanne Belperron are back











Suzanne Belperron’s jewels return thanks to a company that bought the brand with the name of the famous designer.

“My style is my signature,” said Suzanne Belperron, one of the most influential jewelry designers of the 20th century. And in fact, until 1960 she never branded a piece with her name: the wavy shapes inspired by the nature and cultures of exotic worlds and the unusual large stones were enough to characterize a production that had Elsa Schiapparelli, Fred Astaire, Frank as admirers Sinatra, the Duchess of Windsor and Colette.



The brand of the gifted designer, who passed away in 1983, was recently acquired in 2015 to be relaunched by Ward Landrigan (formerly director of Sotheby’s jewelry department) and by his son Nico. An operation that recalls that started in 1985 with the purchase of what remained of the company founded by Fulco di Verdura, another well-known designer.



In common Belperron and Fulco Verdura still have great notoriety and impeccable quality. Now, after the relaunch of the Sicilian aristocrat’s jewels, it is the turn of the great French artist. With a true artistic heritage collected in years spent buying at auctions and in private sales, the Landrigans have begun to recreate his jewels with the relatives of the Parisian artisans who worked with Belperron. An almost philological reconstruction also in goldsmith techniques. And with an aesthetic that had abandoned the Art Deco taste of his era, to embrace Egyptian, Asian, African and Oceanian influences with the forms of flora and fauna worked with 22 carat gold, chosen for its color despite softness. The prices of the new jewels range from $ 13,000 to six-figure figures. If you’re interested, the Belperron boutique is located on Fifth Avenue, New York.















