A long stay in Florence and a love for Bavarian baroque art inspired Gerhard Fritsch and his wife Andrea to found the Maison significantly named after the Italian word Capolavoro in 1991. The brand based in Inning am Ammersee, near Munich, alternates fine jewellery in gold and gems, with a rather traditional style, with innovative jewels. An example is the Billion Dreams collection, which features pendants or rings that contain floating diamonds inside, which move like snowflakes in a glass ball. Billion Dreams jewels also use a hand-cut and artisan-made glass body, which contains the patented liquid that makes the gems float. The pendants have names such as Lucky Stars, Journey of Love, Magic Star.



Another original collection is Love Lock, with jewels in rose or yellow gold with small diamonds, which use padlock closures protected by an individual six-digit opening code. The personal code, for example, can represent a name or a special date, which helps not to forget the combination needed to open the jewel.

