









Following in the footsteps of one’s parents is quite common. Less frequent is to continue the path traveled by grandparents. Or, in the case of Livia Mimosa Fazioli, of her grandmother Hedy Martinelli, a Roman designer who invented a very personal style in jewelry. Livia founded her own brand, Seliti, but she is also CEO of her grandmother’s Maison, born in 1975 when Hedy Martinelli turned from a collector of antique jewelery to a designer. In short, Livia Mimosa Fazioli grew up between gold and diamonds and her passion for high jewelery led her to launch the new pret-à-porter collection.



The Seliti store is at the same address, in the heart of Rome, as Hedy Martinelli. At the heart of the collections, explains the young designer, are the teachings of her grandmother, such as the ability to transform even simple abstract concepts into sculptures. Seliti’s jewels are made of silver, often black rhodium plated, or in vermeil, that is, with a gold plating. The shapes of rings, bracelets and necklaces are often irregular, sometimes with the insert of coins minted in the style of those of ancient Rome.