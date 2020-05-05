The stones and rock crystals of Min & ral











The word game is fun: Min&ral. It is the name of a Maison born in the South of France, in Marseille, and now with six stores in the rest of the country, but also in Spain, Poland0 Hong Kong and Taiwan. The jewels are inspired by the memories of childhood, in Provence, of the founders Julie and Anthony. All jewels are made of 18 carat gold with the RJC Coc label, that is recycled gold, traceable and whose production respects responsible and ethical practices. Precious and semiprecious stones are 100% natural.



Although the name Min&ral is a recent calembour, the tradition of the Clarency family dates back to 1892, when a goldsmith’s shop was opened. Activity then passed to his daughter and son-in-law, Aimé Mandine. The Maison Mandine is still rooted in Provence. But since 2015 Anthony Berard director (sixth generation), great-grandson of Aimé Mandine and his wife Julie have created this brand that combines precious metal and natural stones. Often the stones are presented in druzy form, that is, with a crystalline form. It is no coincidence that the brand is called Min&ral.

















