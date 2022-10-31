Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

The Starlight Collection by Yoko London

in vetrina




Stars found at the bottom of the sea. This is how South Sea pearls used together with diamonds for the new rings, necklaces and earrings from Yoko London’s Starlight Collection could be considered. The pearls, which are grown in the water of the oceans, become the stars at the center of the jewels inspired by the constellations that illuminate the night sky. And as in the constellations, the collection features some geometric motifs: pearl spheres, symbolizing stars and planets, are found next to the rays that shine from diamonds, often used in diamond patterns.

Anello moi et toi con perle e diamante
Anello moi et toi con perle e diamante

In addition to the white pearls, the collection also uses the black ones from Tahiti. The rings are offered in the moi et toi version, with pearls alternating with white diamonds. Maison Yoko London specializes in pearl jewelery and has just opened a large store in London. The company was founded in 1973 by the Hakimian family and has chosen to use only natural pearls of the best quality.
Anello in oro, diamanti e perla della Starlight collection
Anello in oro, diamanti e perla della Starlight collection

Collana con perla di Tahiti e diamanti
Collana con perla di Tahiti e diamanti
Collana con perla del Mari del Sud e diamanti
Collana con perla del Mari del Sud e diamanti
Orecchini con perle e diamanti
Orecchini con perle e diamanti

Collezione Starlight indossata
Collezione Starlight indossata







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Anello in oro rosa con diamanti neri

Artlinea bespoke

The novelties of Artlinea for the autumn-winter season: jewels that can be
Pandora Moments, gioielli indossati

Pandora for Christmas

Raise your hand if you don’t feel the charm of Christmas. Certainly
Go to Top