









Stars found at the bottom of the sea. This is how South Sea pearls used together with diamonds for the new rings, necklaces and earrings from Yoko London’s Starlight Collection could be considered. The pearls, which are grown in the water of the oceans, become the stars at the center of the jewels inspired by the constellations that illuminate the night sky. And as in the constellations, the collection features some geometric motifs: pearl spheres, symbolizing stars and planets, are found next to the rays that shine from diamonds, often used in diamond patterns.



In addition to the white pearls, the collection also uses the black ones from Tahiti. The rings are offered in the moi et toi version, with pearls alternating with white diamonds. Maison Yoko London specializes in pearl jewelery and has just opened a large store in London. The company was founded in 1973 by the Hakimian family and has chosen to use only natural pearls of the best quality.