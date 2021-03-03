The star of Wald Berlin



The jewels of Wald Berlin, a brand just born, but which has been immediately successful with its bijoux made by women and grandmothers ♦ ︎

Berlin is one of the most dynamic cities in Europe from a couple of decades. After the meeting between East and West Germany, the wind of rebirth has invigorated not only the business, but also culture and design. Thus were born trends and designers who have brought a different contribution, thanks to the international atmosphere that is breathed in the city. One example is the two founders of Wald Berlin, who opened a bijoux boutique. Their proposals, in a short time, were appreciated also outside the German city and now they are also commercialized on platforms like Luisaviaroma.

Behind the Wald Berlin brand are Joyce Binneboese and Dana Roski, a former model and fashion designer.

After starting their work, years ago they also took a rest in which they traveled, for example in Bali, and during the Berlin Fashion Week 2018, on their return, they presented the jewels of the Juicy collection. Their style, in fact, is a mix that reflects their experiences and cultures encountered around the world, from oriental craftsmanship to New York design. The Juicy collection, for example, consists of 19 jewels made of materials including real shells, freshwater pearls, Swarovski crystals, silver and gold-plated silver. All the bijoux are handmade in Berlin, by “women and grandmothers”, Wald specifies. Lavinia Andorno















