The springtime of Skagen

Square or rounded shapes with the addition of baroque pearls. The new Skagen line for spring includes earrings, necklaces and rings in stainless steel in natural or pink PVD color and focuses on a simple design, like the one that distinguishes the Nordic style. Although, to tell the truth, Skagen has been moving from the North Sea sand to that of Texas for a few years now.



Skagen Denmark, in fact, is a brand initially of watches and then also of bijoux of Skagen Designs, a subsidiary of Fossil, a large company that offers jewels at affordable prices, in this case based on Danish design. Since 2015, Skagen’s product lines have included watches, bags and jewelry aimed at the mid-range. The name Skagen is that of a peninsula in Jutland, in the north of Denmark. The company was acquired by Fossil in 2012 for approximately $ 237 million and is managed by Richardson, Texas, United States.