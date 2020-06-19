ANELLI, vetrina — June 19, 2020 at 2:44 pm

The solstice at Stonehenge and the ring by Theo Fennell




Summer solstice, end of June. The date set by astronomy indicates the exact moment when the sun reaches, in its apparent motion (because we have the impression from the Earth that it is moving), the point of maximum or minimum declination. For example, in 2020 the summer solstice was set on June 20 at 9:44 pm exactly. The ancients had a rough idea of ​​the motion of the stars, but they also knew how to locate the solstice.

L'anello dedicato al solstizio d'estate di Theo Fennel
L’anello dedicato al solstizio d’estate di Theo Fennel

As in Stonehenge, Britain, where there are two concentric circles of monoliths weighing 50 tons. The axis of the monument is astronomically oriented, with an access path at the center of which stands a boulder called heel stone (Heel Stone, also called Fryar’s Heel). At the summer solstice the sun rises right above the Heel Stone.
Anello con la mini Stonehenge
Anello con la mini Stonehenge

And a special ring was dedicated to Stonehenge and its myths, celebrated every year by thousands of visitors, which encloses that magical place in miniature. The ring, in 18-karat gold, was created by British jewelry designer Theo Fennell, who is a specialist in rings with secrets, which encompass the most varied subjects. The ring of the summer solstice also has hand-engraved representations of the sun, moon and stars. A crown of diamonds surrounds a dome of blue topaz, reminiscent of the transition from night to dawn. Theo Fennell and his team took six months to make the new jewel. In case you are in love with Stonehenge, know that the ring costs around $ 28,000.

Anello con opale di Theo Fennell
Anello con opale di Theo Fennell
Anello di Theo Fennell
Anello di Theo Fennell
Anello di Theo Fennell, Dragon Chasing
Anello di Theo Fennell, Dragon Chasing

Theo Fennell, anelli con opali etiopi
Theo Fennell, anelli con opali etiopi







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *